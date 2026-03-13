Former Tacoma shelter worker charged with sexually assaulting 6-month-old

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A former employee at a Tacoma shelter for juveniles and young adults has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 6-month-old girl in 2023.

William Flournoy, IV, is a transgender woman who goes by the name of Izzy. She’s charged with first-degree rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly assaulting the infant in her care.

Police receive tip from FBI

Police got a tip from the FBI’s Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force.

In a separate case, Flournoy, 25, is also charged with possession of depictions of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Flournoy’s bail is set at $1 million.

