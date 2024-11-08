Former Sumner basketball coach faces 20 counts in child rape case

SUMNER, Wash. — Charges are mounting for a former Sumner High School coach.

Jacob Jackson was in court Friday morning. He’s the former head coach of the basketball team and is accused of using his position to meet and molest underage boys.

Police began investigating claims against him in 2022 when one alleged victim came forward and he was later charged in 2023. However, court documents show that more potential victims have since spoken up.

According to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, Jackson faces about 10 new counts in connection to his alleged crimes.

Court documents detail the graphic allegations against him. The boys say he inappropriately messaged them over social media, asking for sexually explicit photos. Some said he molested and raped them, sometimes while family members were home.

Jackson was reportedly the head of the boy’s basketball team from 2016 to September 2022.

Jackson has pleaded not guilty.

A trial is tentatively set to begin on December 2.

