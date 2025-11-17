Former Sammamish restaurant owner guilty of wire fraud, stole life savings from elderly woman

LAKE SAMMAMISH, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A former Lake Sammamish restaurant owner pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and filing a false tax return in connection with a theft from his former customer, an elderly woman.

Richard Dale Radcliffe, 62, admitted to having illegally stolen $515,000 from the financial accounts of an elderly woman he had befriended for the sole purpose of personally benefiting from her wealth, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Suspect befriended elderly woman to control her finances

Radcliffe developed a friendship with a widow who lived near his restaurant. The DOJ noted the woman was suffering from cognitive decline. Radcliffe coordinated for a friend to serve as the power of attorney for the woman, with Radcliffe maintaining access and control over the victim’s bank accounts.

The victim had no surviving family members and had trusted Radcliffe to help her with finances and assist with her bills.

Radcliffe abused the access to the victim’s accounts and used the money to fund his personal real estate purchases, gambling, travel, and restaurant’s operating expenses.

Radcliffe then convinced his friend with power of attorney to liquidate more than $800,000 from the woman’s retirement account to fund the purchase of a home for himself in North Carolina.

False claims that indicated the friend was entitled to that amount as reimbursement for money that he spent on the victim’s care and remodeling of her home.

The victim eventually moved into an assisted living facility and died in November 2020. After her death, Radcliffe moved into her waterfront home and inherited her estate.

In February 2021, Radcliffe failed to report the $437,000 he had embezzled from the woman’s accounts on his tax return. The additional income resulted in a tax liability of $124,000 that Radcliffe did not report to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Radcliffe’s plea agreement includes that he pay the $124,000 to the IRS. Prosecutors agreed to recommend a term of no more than 46 months, or within the sentencing guidelines, once Radcliffe is sentenced.

U.S. District Judge Lauren King scheduled sentencing for February 5, 2025, at 10 a.m.

