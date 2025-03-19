Former Olympia teacher avoids prison after being charged with molesting student

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A former Olympia teacher who was charged with third-degree child molestation avoided a prison sentence by agreeing to a plea deal, according to The Bellingham Herald.

35-year-old Jonathan J. Moore pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in Thurston County Superior Court on Friday. He had initially been charged with child molestation, second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor, and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

An Olympia student alleged that Moore groomed him while he attended Jefferson Middle School, where Moore taught, and later molested him at Capital High School. The student said Moore communicated with him through email, Skype, and chat apps, and their relationship became sexual once he reached high school.

“I do not believe that I am guilty of the offense I am pleading to because it is not factually consistent to the original charges alleged,” Moore said in a written statement to the court. “However, after consulting with my lawyer, I wish to plead guilty now to take advantage of the prosecutor’s recommendation.”

Moore’s plea allowed him to maintain his innocence while pleading guilty to an amended charge to avoid a potentially harsher outcome. The judge in the case followed the prosecutor’s recommendation and gave Moore a first-time offender waiver and credit for time served, avoiding prison.

Moore was also advised not to have contact with the victim for five years, complete a psychosexual evaluation, and follow any recommended treatment.

He was arrested by Olympia police in February 2023, about six months after an investigation into the student’s accusations began. Moore had no other criminal record.





