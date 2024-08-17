Former Garfield High School student claims district failed to protect her from years of sexual abuse

SEATTLE — A former Garfield High School student is suing Seattle Public Schools, claiming the district failed to prevent two coaches from sexually abusing her.

According to the lawsuit filed in July, Walter Jones and Marvin Hall groomed and subjected her to years of sexual and emotional abuse.

It states that in 2013, the student’s athletic abilities granted her the chance to practice with Garfield High School’s basketball team.

The student was 13 years old at the time and Jones volunteered as a weightlifting coach for the team.

The lawsuit accuses him of repeatedly raping her, often in the weight room or other places on campus. It also claims that he threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone about what happened.

Documents state Jones was on the “Do Not Re-Hire” list for SPS, yet somehow was re-hired multiple times:

2008: removed from an assistant coaching position at Ballard High School

2011: SPS allowed Jones to volunteer with the Garfield girls’ volleyball team

2103: SPS allowed Jones to volunteer as a weightlifting coach with Garfield’s girls’ basketball program

In 2017, Marvin Hall was an assistant coach with Garfield’s basketball programs.

The lawsuit states he was married with children, but convinced the student they were in a romantic relationship for his own sexual gratification.

The documents state the abusive relationship stretched into the student’s adult years.

Both men face criminal charges for the behavior outlined in the civil lawsuit against the school district.

The lawsuit alleges that school district employees ignored their own policies and turned a blind eye to inappropriate behavior.

The district is being sued for negligence, failure to report sexual abuse, and “extreme and outrageous conduct” for failing to prevent abuse and discrimination based on disability.

Both coaches are no longer employed by the district.

SPS provided KIRO 7 the following statement:

“While the district will not comment on the specifics of a pending legal claim in the early phase of litigation, we take the safety and well-being of every student very seriously.

SPS is aware of the ongoing criminal and civil proceedings involving the conduct of certain individuals, including a former SPS athletics staff member, and we do not condone any type of behavior that harms students, staff, or our community. The district will continue to work actively with all school leaders to ensure student safety remains the focus of our work.”

