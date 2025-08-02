Foot chase in Tacoma ends in arrest after drug use reported in parked vehicle

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Two individuals in Tacoma were reportedly using drugs in a vehicle while parked on the side of the road Monday. The man was told he was not free to leave, and he attempted to flee on foot, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) reported.

TPD Officer Warren responded to a 311 complaint by a concerned community member, which indicated that a parked vehicle was occupied by individuals using drugs.

Tacoma PD on foot chase

TPD noted the department’s records channel was experiencing heavy traffic, and Warren went “old-school,” running the occupants’ info using his in-car computer.

Warren advised both individuals inside the car that they weren’t free to leave the scene. The driver of the vehicle refused to follow Warren’s order.

Once Warren walked back to his patrol car to run the suspect’s information, the driver exited the vehicle and sprinted towards an alleyway of a nearby house.

As Warren began his chase after the fleeing suspect, a second suspect exited through the driver’s side door and fled in the opposite direction.

Warren followed the first fleeing suspect through the alleyway and jumped over a fence before he was able to apprehend the man who had fallen to the ground.

The suspect was taken into custody for alleged loitering for drug-related activity and obstructing law enforcement.

TPD did not provide any information regarding an arrest for the second fleeing suspect.

