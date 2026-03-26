Food recall expands to 47 million pounds over glass contamination, FDA says

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A recall already affecting 37 million pounds of food has expanded by an additional 10 million pounds.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, 10 million more pounds of Trader Joe’s vegetable fried rice were recalled for potential glass contamination, as it may contain glass shards ranging from 1 to 3 centimeters long. Information on the recall can be seen here.

The recalled products come from Ajinomoto Foods North America, an Oregon-based food distributor for stores including Trader Joe’s and Kroger. Kroger was not included in this most recent update of the recall.

The FDA ruled it a Class II recall, which is defined as “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The product was distributed in 42 states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

47 million pounds of food recalled overall

The recalled products from Ajinomoto Foods North America include ramen, shu mai dumpling dishes, and fried rice.

The full list of recalled products, under brand names Ajinomoto, Ling Ling, and Tai Pei, in addition to Trader Joe’s and Kroger, can be seen here. According to a USDA investigation, carrots included in the dishes were the source of the glass contamination. The USDA is asking people who have this product not to eat it, but instead throw it away and report it.

According to the recall, four people reported finding glass in their food.

“If you have packages of the products listed above, please do not use them,” Trader Joe’s stated. “Please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

No injuries have been reported in connection with this recall.

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