‘Fluffy’ artic fox enjoys icy treats at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium

TACOMA, Wash. — The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium posted a video of “fluffy Sven” enjoying some icy treats.

Sven is an Arctic fox who has a “fluffy white coat in winter to blend in with the snow and ice,” according to the zoo.

He was captured sniffing his treats, which the zoo put in ice for enrichment.

“During summer, an Arctic fox’s fur changes to a brown-grayish hue to camouflage with the barren tundra in the wild,” said the zoo.

The video was taken by his keeper Kristyn.

©2023 Cox Media Group