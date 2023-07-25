Flooding at Sea-Tac Airport temporarily disrupt travelers

A large flood of water inside the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport temporarily disrupted early morning travelers Tuesday morning.

According to a representative for the airport, the water was in the south end of the A Concourse, where personnel closed off the area to passengers.

Video of the incident shows the water pouring onto the ground, completely covering the floor.

Crews worked with airlines to move flights to alternate gates while personnel stopped the water.

The area will remain closed to passengers and employees until further notice.

The airport spokesperson did not reveal a cause.

