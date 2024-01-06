Flight makes emergency landing in Portland after window blows out following takeoff

PORTLAND, Oreg. — An Alaska Airlines flight bound for Ontario had to make an emergency landing in Portland on Friday night, after a window burst open during the flight.

The flight had initially taken off out of Portland International Airport. Not long after that, a large section along the side blew out, depressurizing the cabin.

According to Alaska, the flight was able to make an emergency landing back at PDX, with no injuries reported to any of the 171 passengers or six crew members.

“The safety of our guests and employees is always our primary priority, so while this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation,” Alaska Airlines said in a written statement. “We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available.”

