Flight from Hawaii to Seattle diverted after four flight attendants fall ill

SEATTLE, Wash. — An Alaska Airlines flight from Lihue to Seattle was diverted to Honolulu Thursday night after four flight attendants reported feeling sick.

According to the company, the flight attendants were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

None of the pilots or 119 passengers required medical attention.

In a statement, Alaska Airlines said they were working to re-accommodate passengers on flights to Seattle today.

The airline said the aircraft was being flown back to Seattle without any passengers on board for additional inspection but did not elaborate about what exactly it’ll be inspected for.

