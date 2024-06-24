Flames shoot high into the sky as an abandoned restaurant burns in Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. — A boarded-up and abandoned restaurant goes up in flames in Tumwater.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, an abandoned restaurant near the 300 block of Custer Way Southwest and Capitol Boulevard burned bright as Tumwater Fire crews fought the blaze.

Soon videos and pictures began to pop up on local social media showing the dramatic scenes of the restaurant fully engulfed.

Tumwater Fire

The fire was so intense that one driver said she could feel the heat of the flames as she drove past it.

According to the Tumwater Fire Department, it took crews roughly three hours to put out the fire.

Tumwater fire driver video Video frame of intense smoke captured by Lynsey McCollum from her car. (Lynsey McCollum)





The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

