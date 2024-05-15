Flags at half-staff during Peace Officers Memorial Day

On May 15, peace officers nationally will hold remembrance events as part of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

President Joe Biden signed a proclamation on May 10 recognizing Peace Officer Memorial Day and police officer week, calling on governors and government agencies to fly flags at half-staff.

“Every day, police officers pin on their shields and walk out the door, rushing into harm’s way to keep the rest of us safe. Being a police officer is more than what they do — it is who they are,” President Biden proclaimed.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee directed that all United States flags and Washington State flags at state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff.

Now part of National Police Week, which started on May 11, officers, departments, and Washingtonians are taking time to remember their fallen.

The annual observance started in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day and it has been observed ever since.

Today we honored our fallen brothers Chief Frank Chadwick, Officer Harry Storem, and Marshal William Jeffery. Gone But not forgotten. #NationalPoliceWeek Posted by Puyallup Police Department on Tuesday, May 14, 2024





Last week first responders, members of the military and their family members gathered in Puyallup to reflect and... Posted by Tacoma Police Department on Tuesday, May 14, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group