Four adults, a child, and a dog were rescued by the United States Coast Guard from their swamped kayaks near Lummi Island Sunday.

Everyone, including the dog, was wearing lifejackets.

The Coast Guard was alerted when one of the adults used their inReach device to send a satellite message out to contact search crews.

When phone service is not available, the Coast Guard recommends using satellite messengers.

One person was transported to a hospital.

