Fishermen discover dead body in Puyallup River

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Puyallup Police Department says a group of fishermen called 911 after they spotted a dead body moving downriver.

It happened just east of 66th Avenue East on North Levee Road East.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue personnel pulled the man from the water and Puyallup police detectives are now investigating.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has taken custody of the body to learn more about how he died.

The Puyallup Police Department is asking that anyone who may have information about the circumstances or identity of the man to call the tip line at 253-770-TIPS(3343) or by email at tips@puyallupwa.gov.

©2025 Cox Media Group