Fish and Wildlife police arrest two people for illegally cutting down cedars in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife(WDFW) Police say two suspects were arrested after illegally harvesting cedar on private property outside Aberdeen.

A WDFW officer was called to the area after someone reported that they saw them trespassing on private property.

Once he arrived, he saw a truck parked behind some trees on a side road with no one inside.

After searching, he found the suspects and could smell fresh-cut cedar in the area.

He eventually found a chainsaw, an axe, and gloves nearby, with several blocks of freshly cut cedar.

At first, the suspect said that the items didn’t belong to them.

They eventually admitted to owning the items and selling the cedar wood that they cut.

WDFW says they will be charged with trespassing, attempted theft, harvesting specialized forest products without a permit, and littering.

