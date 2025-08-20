First In-N-Out Burger Washington location opens today in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The popular fast-food burger chain In-N-Out Burger is preparing to open its first location in Washington, with an official opening date scheduled for Aug. 20.

The new In-N-Out location will be located at 5801 Pioneer Canyon Drive in Ridgefield, WA, according to Steve Mathis, a community forum administrator on Facebook.

The Ridgefield restaurant will employ about 80 people, with starting pay listed at $18.75 an hour. Hours will run daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mathis noted that In-N-Out does not announce their grand openings until a few days before its opening.

The restaurant has been designed to include a covered patio for 28 customers, 76 parking spots, indoor seating for 73 customers, and a drive-thru system capable of serving 46 vehicles. Ridgefield City Manager Steve Stuart detailed that the In-N-Out building is expected to be “unique and really high quality,” with a design that complements Ridgefield, according to The Columbian.

The new location is also believed not to be a typical In-N-Out design, which incorporates darker colors and building materials requested by the city that differ from its previous locations, The Columbian stated.

The 76-year-old California fast-food chain is known for its burgers, fries, milkshakes, and a secret menu, where customers can order their food “animal style” with a variety of add-ons that include melted cheese and grilled onions on fries, and a mustard-cooked burger patty with pickles, grilled onions, and extra In-N-Out special sauce.

In-N-Out Burger operates in several western states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho.

The excitement Washingtonians have expressed has already alarmed the City of Ridgefield. City leaders took to social media to express concerns that the burger chain’s planned opening at the Ridgefield Union Ridge Town Center will be snarled by long drive-thru lines that could potentially block public roads.

One of the city’s solutions is to limit the number of cars that can line up at the drive-thru, at least for the launch of the eatery.

“INOB will store all customer vehicle lines in designated private property areas, keeping traffic off public roads,” the City of Ridgefield stated. “If those staging areas become full and additional cars cannot be safely accommodated without impacting public roads, incoming customers will not be permitted to join the line and will be asked to return later.”

There are two routes between Pioneer Street and Union Ridge Town Center: North 56th Place and either North 53rd Place or Discovery Drive. If those areas become full, customers will not be allowed to join the drive-thru queue and will have to return at a later time.

Ridgefield even has traffic cameras monitoring the area, allowing people to view the traffic before heading out and trying the drive-thru line.

Some of the local traffic laws being changed in Ridgefield include the addition of a designated right-turn lane from westbound Pioneer Street onto N. 56th Place for Union Ridge Town Center and Ridgefield Gateway traffic, and the temporary closure of the northbound exit of the 56th Place and Pioneer Street roundabout to streamline traffic in the roundabout.

The Washington State Department of Transportation even chimed in with memes about the traffic concerns.

