First day of school canceled for Mount Vernon district as paraeducators call for strike

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The first day of school set for Wednesday was canceled in the Mount Vernon School District after hundreds of paraeducators called for a strike.

According to their union, some paraeducators are working two and sometimes three jobs to support themselves.

Labor representatives say paraeducators are often the lowest paid workers in schools.

In a statement to the Washington State Labor Council publication the STAND, chapter president Freedom Galloway said, “We love our jobs, and we love working with the students, but most of us can’t afford to keep working here if we do not receive the wage increase we need to survive.”

The district and union have been negotiating since April.

Those rounds continued through August, then last week on Aug. 22, the union voted to strike if an agreement was not reached by Wednesday. The teachers union also voted to not cross the picket line.

Then at 2 p.m. Tuesday, a deal had not been reached so the district canceled school for Wednesday.

In a statement, Mount Vernon School District Superintedent Victor Vergara said, “We understand the significant impact this has on Mount Vernon families, and we wanted to inform you as early as possible so that you can make any necessary arrangements.”

The district points to past year salary raises, including an 11% increase in the 2021 school year, totalling a 38% increase since 2018.

But there is just a $7 per hour difference in pay between someone starting out in the district and someone who has been working for more than 26 years.





