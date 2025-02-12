First case of bird flu confirmed in backyard ducks in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture says it has confirmed the first case of bird flu in Mason County for 2025.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a small backyard flock of ducks.

This is the second case in Washington for 2025.

The first was reported on Jan. 24 in Franklin County in a flock of commercial chickens.

The first ever case of bird flu in Washington was in 2022. Since then, there have been 52 domestic cases and three cases in commercial flocks.

Washington State Veterinarian’s office urges bird owners, commercial and domestic, to continue their dedication to enhanced biosecurity efforts.

Prevention is key to safeguarding your flocks from getting sick.

Here is what the WSDA recommends:

· Keep your birds away from wild waterfowl and areas where they gather, such as rivers, lakes, ponds, and irrigation canals.

· Regularly clean and disinfect equipment and bird enclosures.

· Wear protective gear when handling your birds. Including separate shoes in your chicken yard.

· Clean up feed spills and limit coop visitors.

If you notice sudden illness or death in your poultry flock, call the WSDA Avian Health Program at 1 (800) 606-3056 or report it online by clicking here.





©2025 Cox Media Group