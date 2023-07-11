Fireworks-related fires damage schools, park bathrooms in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police are looking for those who caused thousands of dollars in damages at two schools and a park last week.

The three fires happened over the Fourth of July and into the weekend. At least two of the fires appear to be related to fireworks, according to investigators.

On July 5, someone used fireworks to damage the bathrooms at Surrey Downs Park on Southeast Fourth Street. A photo showed a toilet was destroyed, and police said the damage was extensive.

On July 8, someone set a fire on the roof at Puesta Del Sol Elementary School. Though fireworks debris was found at the scene, police said it is not known what caused the fire.

The third fire on July 9 destroyed the playground equipment at Phantom Lake Elementary School.

“We are asking anyone who saw anything or has any information about these fires to please give us a call,” said Bellevue Police Captain Rob Spingler. “Not only did we see tens of thousands of dollars in damage with these fires, but it’s also incredibly dangerous, and we’re lucky no one was injured.”

If you have information about any of the three fires you’re asked to call the Bellevue Police Department’s non-emergency number at 425-452-6917.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Three fires at schools, park in Bellevue Phantom Lake Elementary School (Bellevue Police Department)









©2023 Cox Media Group