Firestorm over ‘spring cleaning’ at Civil War cemetery

SEATTLE — A Civil War cemetery is in the middle of a battle with loved ones after management did some “spring cleaning.”

A cemetery trustee is apologizing, but it may not be enough.

A lot of families are angry after the people who run the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery removed personal items left on gravestones.

A cemetery trustee says it is actually a safety issue: the items can become dangerous projectiles when the staff mows the grass.

That explanation likely isn’t appeasing those loved ones. To be sure, they are angry that the items were removed. But they are angriest about this — the items so precious to them — simply left in a pile.

“And that’s your response, interesting times?” a woman shouted at the cemetery management. “It is interesting, the times that you think this is appropriate.”

A civil war is brewing at the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery in Snohomish, a final resting place for nearly 200 Civil War veterans. On this day, there is anger, lots of tears, too.

“To come out here and see this, it’s heartbreaking,” said Leonie Trapp, tears staining her face. “It’s really heartbreaking.”

This is the final resting place for Trapp’s mother, too, a grave she and her family have lovingly tended since Patricia Barber died nine years ago. But just about everything was removed last Friday when the cemetery embarked on what they called “spring cleaning.”

We met her sister retrieving what was removed from their mother’s grave and left in a pile outside the cemetery office.

“I feel the family should have gotten better notice, some kind of notice, said Amy Chavez, “‘Cause obviously, everybody I’ve talked to online didn’t get any notice at all.”

KIRO 7 talked to a contrite Steve Weaver, one of the trustees who asked management to clean up the cemetery for spring.

“It would appear that this is a lesson for us to maybe communicate a little more than we’ve been communicating,” Weaver said. “So, I guess if an apology is due, let me make that apology.”

“It’s wrong,” insisted Merle Kirkley, whose wife is buried there. “I’m sorry. It is just wrong, Deborah.”

So much emotion, so many cherished lives.

Steve Weaver says the manager here was doing what the trustees told him to do. So, they have to do a better job communicating with the families, and make sure everyone knows what is and is what is not allowed on this sacred ground.

