Fires in Chelan County burn over 40,000 acres, crews prepping for Red Flag Warning

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Fire officials in Chelan County have issued updated evacuation orders for the Labor Mountain and Lower Sugarloaf Fires.

The Level 3 ‘go now’ order for the Labor Mountain Fire has been expanded across U.S. Highway 97.

It does not impact any homes or structures, but officials warn residents in the area to be ready to evacuate, Chelan County Emergency Management posted on Facebook.

Preps are being made for a possible Red Flag Warning on Thursday in case strong winds push the fire over the highway.

Firefighters are scouting and setting up control lines along the eastern edge of the fire to prepare for tomorrow’s weather conditions.

Further north, the Lower Sugarloaf Fire has burned over 30,000 acres.

Officials are extending the Level 3 evacuation orders on Entiat River Road to Roaring Creek Road up to the intersection with Crum Canyon Road.

The east side of Entiat River Road from Mills Canyon Road to past Mad River Road is now at a Level 2 evacuation level.

For the latest information on both fires, visit the Chelan County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

©2025 Cox Media Group