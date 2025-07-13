Firefighters work tirelessly to contain Western Pines fire

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters successfully held the fire line overnight along the western edge of the Western Pines wildfire despite increased activity on Friday.

Evacuations remain in effect as crews work to contain the fire to the south while using aerial resources and ground crews to combat the blaze.

Friday saw increased activity along the western edge of the fire.

This prompted crews to swiftly try to contain the fire before it spread further.

On Saturday, ground crews focused on connecting the fire to the south with the help of aerial resources.

Structure protection teams continue to assess at-risk structures, dealing with vegetation mitigation and fire breaks for protection.

Fire activity is expected to increase in the afternoon, with crews monitoring for spotting activity over existing fire lines.

Crews will patrol for spot fires while mopping-up operations will begin in areas that have been contained.

Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in effect, with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office updating evacuation zones and providing notifications.

Sunday’s winds will be hot, dry, and unstable, with increased wind speeds which could make containing the fire difficult.

Residents can receive updates via phone or by visiting the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

