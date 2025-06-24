Firefighters warning of wildfire conditions and firework danger

Ahead of the July 4th holiday, firefighters are warning people to be extra careful with anything that could start a fire.

Washington’s current dry weather is potentially causing issues when it comes to fireworks and firepits.

Right now, parts of Washington are facing drought conditions. In Seattle, rain totals are down five inches and in Central Washington, there are extreme drought conditions.

Only the Tri-Cities are on track for this year’s rain needs, according to the National Weather Service.

David Cuerpo with the Seattle Fire Department tells us they are closely monitoring how bad the conditions get.

“We expect that dry grass will be through the area which increases brushfires and wildfires as well,” Cuerpo said.

He tells us they already expect to stay busy.

“If a firework or a spark were to land in a bunch of dry tall grass, that fire could easily spread in a matter of seconds,” he said.

Fireworks are illegal in many Washington counties, yet first responders say every year there are still several fires and injuries caused by them.

“People forget that sparklers can burn 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, causing burns to hands and face,” Cuerpo said.

He said while firework fun seems harmless, they’ve watched little sparks cause big fires.

“Within a minute or two it was all four floors of that apartment building,” Cuerpo said.

Firefighters also want to remind you to keep the 911 emergency lines open for fires or injuries, do not call 911 the next couple weeks for firework noise complaints.is

©2025 Cox Media Group