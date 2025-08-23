Firefighters tackle two-alarm townhome fire overnight in South Hill

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Firefighters tackled a two-alarm townhome fire overnight in South Hill.

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, just before 10 p.m. last night, crews were dispatched to a reported apartment fire at the Wynstone Townhomes in South Hill.

Firefighters found a three-story building with flames showing through the roof of the structure. Despite an aggressive attack, there was “heavy involvement from the garage extending to the second and third floors.”

A second alarm was requested, and Central Pierce Fire reports that a quick response brought the fire under control by 10:38 p.m., and kept the damage contained to the originating unit.

Firefighters then transitioned to overhaul and support for displaced residents. Five residents were reportedly displaced, with the Red Cross assisting with shelter and clothing.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Crews remained on scene until approximately 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

