Firefighters respond as unoccupied home in Spanaway burns

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Spanaway Tuesday afternoon, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The unoccupied house is located in the 2200 block of Military Road East.

Traffic in the area was temporarily blocked as firefighters worked to put the fire out.


