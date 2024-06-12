Firefighters respond as unoccupied home in Spanaway burns

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Spanaway Tuesday afternoon, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The unoccupied house is located in the 2200 block of Military Road East.

Traffic in the area was temporarily blocked as firefighters worked to put the fire out.

Crews on scene of unoccupied house fire at the 2200 block of Military Rd. East. Intersection blocked - avoid area if possible. Thank you @GrahamFireWa and @PierceSheriff for assisting. pic.twitter.com/FkkvBBh27J — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) June 11, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group