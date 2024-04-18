Local

Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in SeaTac

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighters with Puget Sound Fire worked a mobile home fire in SeaTac Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:11 p.m., they responded to the call of a residential fire in the 18200 block of 36th Place South.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming out of the single-wide home.

The fire was put out in about 45 minutes.

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated by firefighters before they were transported to a hospital.

No firefighters were injured.

