Firefighters rescue students from Olympia school bus stuck in floodwaters

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Several students are OK after their school bus got stuck in floodwaters.

It happened in Olympia on Delphi Road Southwest between Cedar Flats Road and 32nd Avenue near Black Lake.

Firefighters say a car in front of the bus tried to drive through water on Delphi Road and became stuck, blocking the road.

When the bus driver was forced to turn around, the bus also got stuck.

Firefighters from the McLane Black Lake Fire Department carried all the children off the bus and took them to a second bus.

No one was hurt.

©2023 Cox Media Group