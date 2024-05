Firefighters with South County Fire battled a fire in Mountlake Terrace Tuesday, rescuing a cat in the process.

According to South County Fire, a kitchen fire was stopped from spreading throughout the home.

Firefighters rescued a cat while a resident made it out safely.

The cause of the fire - with an estimated damage of $50,000 - is being investigated.

Firefighters recommend checking your smoke alarms today.

