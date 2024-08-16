Firefighters quickly contain apartment fire in Bonney Lake

East Pierce firefighters responded to an early morning fire at the Renwood Apartments in Bonney Lake, where they swiftly brought the situation under control, according to a statement from the fire department.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m., with crews arriving to find the apartment filled with smoke and alarms sounding.

Firefighters immediately deployed a pre-connected hose to attack the fire and were able to contain the blaze shortly after arriving.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported, and the extent of the damage has not yet been determined.

