Firefighters cut woman out of car after West Seattle rollover crash

SEATTLE — A woman had to be cut out of her Subaru after it ended up on its side on the Admiral Way Bridge in West Seattle.

Seattle firefighters were called to the bridge near Walnut Avenue Southwest at around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday after the driver crashed near a construction zone.

Both directions of the bridge were closed while firefighters cut the roof off the vehicle to free the trapped driver.

Andy Stoltenberg said he was at a nearby Starbucks when he heard the commotion, then walked over and discovered the crash.

He didn’t know how the car ended up on its side.

“Because of the bridge being worked on, we weren’t sure if maybe it was a construction-related thing or a medical emergency, still don’t really know, but it’s possible the car just hit the side of the bridge and flipped over,” said Stoltenberg.

Construction worker Travis Schleif said he talked to firefighters at the scene who told him the driver, an elderly woman, appeared to have hit a bridge rail.

“Her windows were probably a little bit foggy, and she was unable to see everything clearly,” said Schlief, who believed the woman was going to be OK.

