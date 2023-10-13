Firefighters climb on Maple Valley roof to extinguish residential fire

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Maple Valley around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

They used an offensive fire attack where crews climbed on top of the house in order to ventilate its roof.

Firefighters used an offensive fire attack and ventilated the roof. pic.twitter.com/lm2So8jwiN — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) October 13, 2023

The fire was located in the 29900 block of South East 243rd Place.

The flames were burning the garage and attic of the house.

Puget Sound Fire is on location of a residential fire in the 29900 block of SE 243rd Place. Firefighters arrived an had a fully involved garage fire that extended into the attic. pic.twitter.com/SHUHBFxibM — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) October 13, 2023

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is an ongoing story, we will provide updates when more information becomes available.

