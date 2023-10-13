Local

Firefighters climb on Maple Valley roof to extinguish residential fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Maple Valley Fire

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Maple Valley around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

They used an offensive fire attack where crews climbed on top of the house in order to ventilate its roof.

The fire was located in the 29900 block of South East 243rd Place.

The flames were burning the garage and attic of the house.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is an ongoing story, we will provide updates when more information becomes available.

