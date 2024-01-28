Local

Firefighters clear fallen trees on West Valley Highway in Auburn

By KIRO 7 News Staff

AUBURN, Wash. — Firefighters were sent to clear the roadway after trees fell on the West Valley Highway in Auburn on Saturday.

The southbound lanes were closed just south of Main Street while crews worked to remove the debris.

The roadway is now open to all traffic.

