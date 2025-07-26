Firefighters battle brush fire spreading into timber near Lake Stevens

A brush fire spread into timber Saturday afternoon in Lake Stevens, prompting an air response from state crews, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 5200 block of 123rd Avenue Northeast, where flames were burning through brush and beginning to climb into nearby wooded areas.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) joined the response to assist with containment efforts.

Shortly after arriving, DNR aircraft began making water drops over the fire to slow its growth and protect surrounding forested land.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue urged residents and onlookers not to fly drones in the area, warning that unmanned aircraft could interfere with firefighting planes and helicopters.

There was no immediate information on the size of the fire or whether any homes were threatened.

