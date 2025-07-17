Firefighters: 18-year-old was underwater for 20 minutes before he was rescued from Lake Washington

KIRKLAND, Wash. — An 18-year-old is recovering in the hospital after firefighters say he was underwater for 15 to 20 minutes before he was rescued from Lake Washington on Tuesday.

The Seattle man was swimming with friends just before 10 p.m. off Houghton Beach Park. His friends said he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Three off-duty city of Kirkland lifeguards were already at the scene looking for the man before firefighters arrived.

A Kirkland firefighter found the man at the bottom of the lake, and the water rescue team quickly pulled him to shore, where he was taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown.

“This incident is a sobering reminder of the importance of water safety, especially during the summer months when more people are enjoying the lake.

Kirkland Fire and Police encourage the community to keep the following water safety tips in mind:

Know your limits: Lake Washington may appear calm on the surface, but swimming long distances can be physically demanding. Only swim as far as you’re confident you can return.

Wear a life jacket: Even strong swimmers can tire or experience muscle cramps. Life jackets save lives, especially in open water.

Be cautious of cold water shock: Lake temperatures can remain dangerously cold below the surface, even on hot days. Cold water can impair your ability to swim or breathe properly.

Never swim alone: Always swim with a buddy and keep an eye on each other.

Watch for sudden drop-offs: Lake bottoms can be unpredictable, with steep changes in depth.

Call for help immediately: If someone is in distress, call 911 right away. Trained rescue personnel can respond quickly.

