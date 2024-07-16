Firefighter hurt, another person burned during Silverdale house fire

SILVERDALE, Wash. — A house fire in Silverdale left one person with burns and sent a firefighter to the hospital.

Crews with Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the home on Northwest Cascade Street at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday.

The five people who live in the home were evacuated. One adult with significant burns was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

A firefighter with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale.

According to fire officials, at one point, the fire was so large that neighbors in adjacent homes were told to leave as a precaution in case the flames spread.

Fire crews remained at the scene during the morning to watch for possible flare-ups. The home is a total loss.

The Kitsap County fire marshal is investigating what sparked the fire.

