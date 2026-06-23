Fire spreads from unattached garage to nearby home in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Fire spread from an unattached garage to a nearby home in South Seattle early Tuesday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Firefighters first responded to reports of a fire at an unattached garage along South Holly Street in Seattle’s Seward Park neighborhood at around 3:30 a.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to a residential structure, SFD reports. It’s unclear if this structure is an apartment or a house.

Crews were able to get water on the fire and get it under control while completing primary and secondary searches of both the garage and the residential building.

By 4:30 a.m., firefighters were checking for hot spots.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the morning, or watch KIRO 7 News live for the latest.

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