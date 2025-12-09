Fire at Silverdale business leads to arrest after man found inside, sheriff’s office says

A man was arrested early Tuesday after a fire broke out inside a Silverdale business, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called just after midnight on Dec. 9 to a business in the 3500 block of Bucklin Hill Road, where firefighters from Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue were already on scene dealing with a fire inside the building.

Firefighters located a 62-year-old Bremerton man inside the business after they put on a fire within the structure, the sheriff’s office said.

He was taken by fire crews to St. Michael’s Medical Center to be checked and was later released.

After his medical evaluation, deputies took the man into custody and booked him into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of arson and burglary.

Detectives with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

