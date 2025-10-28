Fire in Monroe displaces family of six and eight dogs

MONROE, Wash. — A house fire in Monroe has displaced a family of six and their eight dogs.

Around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue rushed to the home on 208th Place Southeast, near High Rock Road.

The department says the family woke up to the sounds and smells of the fire – as well as flickering lights. They managed to escape on their own.

There were no smoke alarms sounding when firefighters arrived.

“We are thankful that no one, residents or firefighters, was injured in this fire. Although the family were able to be awakened by the fire, this incident serves as an important reminder of working smoke alarms. When seconds matter, smoke alarms provide a critical early warning and can save lives. They are affordable, easy to install, and available at no cost to families through the Red Cross,” Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue shared.

Crews rescued six husky puppies and two adult huskies from the home, reuniting them with the family.

Crews navigated a steep dirt road to reach the home and there weren’t nearby fire hydrants, so water tenders from Snohomish County Fire District 4 and Duvall Fire came to help.

The home is considered a total loss.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family with shelter and essential needs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

