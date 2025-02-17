Fire at gun range in Tacoma leaves one injured, one dead

TACOMA, Wash. — Around 6:15 p.m. Tacoma Fire answered calls of a fire at a business with people inside.

When crews arrived they began to put out the fire at the Bull’s Eye Indoor Range.

According to Tacoma FD, one person was injured and one person was deceased.

The injured person was taken to the hospital but their condition is not yet known.

