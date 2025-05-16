Fire erupts on Community Transit bus in Snohomish with passengers onboard

A Community Transit bus caught fire early Friday morning in Snohomish, prompting a temporary road closure and a fire investigation, according to Snohomish County Fire District #4.

The fire broke out just before 7 a.m. in the 3700 block of Bickford Avenue.

The bus, powered by diesel, had three passengers and a driver on board at the time.

All four evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews responded quickly and found heavy flames coming from the front of the bus, specifically in the area of the reader board above the windshield on the roof.

Officials said the fire was not connected to the engine compartment.

Firefighters used approximately 600 gallons of water to put out the flames.

The road was temporarily closed during the response but has since fully reopened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal has been called to examine the scene.

Officials confirmed the bus was not electric, and emphasized that the fire’s origin was far from the engine.

©2025 Cox Media Group