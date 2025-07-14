Fire burns overnight at Johnson’s Millworks in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Firefighters in Tacoma spent the night battling a large blaze at Johnson’s Millwork along South Tacoma Way.

Crews first posted about the response at 11 p.m. Sunday evening, and by 5 a.m. Monday morning, flames were still visible.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Support 1 is currently on scene with @tacomafirefighters for a commercial structure fire in the 2300 block of South Tacoma Way. Please avoid the area. Posted by Tacoma Fire Buff Battalion on Sunday, July 13, 2025

