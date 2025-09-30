Fire burns home in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — Firefighters tackled a house fire in Fife late on Monday night.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department (TFD), crews first responded to reports of a house fire along Pacific Highway East at around 10:45 p.m. last night.

Arriving firefighters could see flames coming from the building.

TFD reports that the fire started in one room, spread into the attic space, and began moving towards other rooms.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading throughout the building.

Tacoma Fire Department confirmed that no injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group