Fire burns Auburn church overnight

AUBURN, Wash. — Firefighters responded to a structure fire along Military Road South in Auburn overnight.

A KIRO 7 viewer shared a video of the blaze, which she confirmed was burning at the All Saints Lutheran Church in Auburn shortly after midnight.

According to King County Fire District 20, this was one of several structure fires yesterday in South King County.

“It is another example of how mutual-aid between fire departments enhances service to our communities,” wrote the agency.

King County Fire District 20, also known as Skyway Fire, also took the opportunity to highlight the importance of rehabilitation units as we move into the summer:

“As temperatures rise, the role of @Skywayfire rehab units becomes increasingly important. Fighting fire in the heat places additional physical strain on crews. Prolonged exposure, heavy gear, and high humidity all increase the risk of heat-related illness. Rehab units provide a safe space for cooling, hydration, and medical assessment, helping prevent serious conditions such as heat exhaustion and stroke.

While sprains, strains, and muscular injuries remain the most common firefighter injuries, heat-related issues continue to pose a major threat on the fireground, especially during warmer months. Even if heat injuries are not the most frequently reported, they often contribute to more serious conditions like cardiac events."

