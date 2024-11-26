Finding airport parking during the holiday rush

SEATAC, Wash. — If you are flying out of Seattle International Airport this week ahead of Thanksgiving, you might be wondering about parking options.

The on-site garage has both drive-up and reserve parking available, but for some, it can be a hefty price.

Drive-up parking is $37 a day - while reserving ahead costs $47 a day.

It turns out that some travelers, like Anna Zissou, can’t or don’t want to shell out that kind of money and will go to great lengths to avoid parking at SEA.

“I drove to Northgate, slept in my car, then this morning I walked to the light rail and rode that down,” Zissou said.

Many of them tell KIRO 7 that two factors make up the decision to find alternate arrangements.

The traffic: “It was pretty heinous. We had to switch between lanes back and forth to get past people taking time,” traveler Bryce Townsend said.

And the cost: “It’s a bummer for people who can’t afford it and we just have to look at other options,” Zissou said.

But for passengers like Alyssa Poag, the ability to reserve a spot close to the checkpoints is a lifesaver.

“It’s a little more expensive, but I think it was worth it for the ease with two little ones,” Poag said.

SEA spokesperson Perry Cooper said parking costs are similar to other large airports.

“We have seen our parking rates go up over the last several years, but the demand still continues and people still use the parking,” Cooper said.

The 13,000-space garage isn’t expected to fill up with the Thanksgiving rush, but Christmas is another story.

“We have reserved parking that’s sold out Thursday and Friday this week and looking ahead to Christmas we are half full for reserved spaces,” Cooper said.

If you do want to take advantage of the reserved spots, you are encouraged to book at least two weeks ahead of your trip to make sure you get a spot.

©2024 Cox Media Group