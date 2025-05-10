Final 6 days of coastal razor clam dig season happening this week

WASHINGTON — The final six days of the coastal razor clam dig season are happening this week, beginning May 10, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

Not all coastal beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. Most successful digging occurs between one to two hours before the listed time of low tide.

As a reminder, you need a license to harvest these clams. You can get that here.

The following digs will proceed as scheduled, after marine toxin results from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) showed that razor clams are safe to eat.

Confirmed dates during morning (midnight to noon only) low tides:

May 10, Saturday, 5:58 a.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 11, Sunday, 6:32 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 12, Monday, 7:05 a.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 13, Tuesday, 7:38 a.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 14, Wednesday, 8:13 a.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 15, Thursday, 8:49 a.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

The daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition, to prevent waste, WDFW said.

