Fight prompts Tacoma Mall to go on lockdown

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Mall is no longer on lockdown after a fight prompted evacuations and fear of a shooting.

On Sunday, Tacoma Police told the public that around 5:15 p.m. they received a call of a possible shooting at the Tacoma Mall.

Police were told that people were running away from the area.

Police and mall security worked together to investigate the claim and after investigating and interviewing people at the mall, police found no evidence of a shooting.

“After speaking with individuals at the scene, it was determined that no shots were fired,” Tacoma PD wrote in an X post. “A physical altercation had occurred, during which someone reportedly yelled “gun,” prompting an evacuation.”

The rush of people is what prompted the mall to go on lockdown.

Police said there were no reports of seeing a weapon or that any shots were heard.

No injuries were reported.

©2025 Cox Media Group