Fife police search for woman suspected of identity theft, pawning stolen laptop

By KIRO 7 News Staff

FIFE, Wash. — Police in Fife are searching for a woman suspected of being involved in both identity theft and actual theft.

According to the Fife Police Department, the woman is allegedly involved in pawning a stolen laptop and using a stolen identity on Sunday, October 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Banales with the Fife Police Department at 253-896-8270.


