Fife police search for woman suspected of identity theft, pawning stolen laptop

FIFE, Wash. — Police in Fife are searching for a woman suspected of being involved in both identity theft and actual theft.

According to the Fife Police Department, the woman is allegedly involved in pawning a stolen laptop and using a stolen identity on Sunday, October 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Banales with the Fife Police Department at 253-896-8270.

Who am I?? 👀We are asking for your assistance in identifying the suspect in the bulletin. Please contact Detective Banales at 253-896-8270 with any information. pic.twitter.com/pwa0SGwrxN — Fife Police Dept. (@FifePD) November 27, 2024





