Fife police search for man missing since 2023

FIFE, Wash. — Police in Fife are searching for a man missing since 2023.

Fife PD says 37-year-old Eric Wells went missing in March of 2023, and is asking anyone with information to reach out.

To contact Fife PD, call 253-922-6633, or call the Washington State Patrol at 1-800-543-5678.

Have you seen me? Eric Wells is missing from Fife. If you have information or have seen this missing adult, please contact us 253-922-6633 pic.twitter.com/ZJIKXxjGGO — Fife Police Dept. (@FifePD) August 31, 2024

