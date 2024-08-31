Local

Fife police search for man missing since 2023

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Missing Fife man Eric Wells

FIFE, Wash. — Police in Fife are searching for a man missing since 2023.

Fife PD says 37-year-old Eric Wells went missing in March of 2023, and is asking anyone with information to reach out.

To contact Fife PD, call 253-922-6633, or call the Washington State Patrol at 1-800-543-5678.

