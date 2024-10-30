Fife PD: Vehicular assault investigation underway after 3 injured, hospitalized in serious crash

FIFE, Wash. — Three people were injured and taken to the hospital after a serious crash Wednesday morning in Fife.

According to a post on X from the Fife Police Department, the incident reportedly happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound lanes on Valley Avenue at 70th and westbound lanes on Valley Avenue at Freeman Road. The roadway was shut down due to the crash. Officers with the department and first responders with the Tacoma Fire Department responded to the scene to help.

Fife Police Chief Pete Fischer said the incident was a serious crash near the 7400 block of Valley Avenue. Three people were reported injured and taken to local hospitals, he said.

The circumstances that led up to the crash, and the conditions of the victims weren’t available.

Drivers were advised to please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Police will update when the roadway is back open.

Fischer said the Pierce County Major Collision Response Team is on the scene conducting a vehicular assault investigation.

According to Washington state law, a person is guilty of vehicular assault if he or she operates or drives any vehicle:

In a reckless manner and causes substantial bodily harm to another.

While under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug, as defined by RCW 46.61.502, and causes substantial bodily harm to another.

With disregard for the safety of others and causes substantial bodily harm to another.

Vehicular assault is a Class B felony punishable.

⚠️EB lanes on Valley Ave at 70th & WB lanes on Valley Ave at Freeman are temporarily shut down due to a collision. Fife Police, and TFD are currently on scene. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes at this time. We will update when the roadway is back open. pic.twitter.com/Mio6MoyT4g — Fife Police Dept. (@FifePD) October 30, 2024













